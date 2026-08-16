Malawi’s Scorchers chase historic WAFCON triumph against Cameroon

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers will face Cameroon in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, with the Malawian side seeking to complete an extraordinary debut campaign by becoming the first debutants to win the continental championship.

Local media reports in Malawi say the final represents a defining moment for the Scorchers, who have exceeded expectations throughout their first appearance at the continental tournament and already secured the country’s historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Malawi began the tournament with a stunning 3–2 victory over defending champions Nigeria before defeating Egypt 3–1. They subsequently lost 2–1 to Zambia but still finished top of Group C with six points.

The Scorchers continued their impressive run in the knockout stages, defeating Ghana 2–1 in the quarter-finals before producing another strong performance against Algeria, winning 3–1 in the semi-finals.

Captain Tabitha Chawinga scored twice against Algeria, while her sister Temwa Chawinga also found the net. Malawi have now scored 13 goals in five matches, with Temwa contributing five and Tabitha four.

Rose Kabzere has scored twice, while Faith Chinzimu has also registered a goal. However, Malawi have conceded seven times, highlighting a defensive vulnerability that could prove significant against Cameroon.

Cameroon have followed a more cautious path to the final. The Indomitable Lionesses defeated Mali 2–1, beat Ghana 1–0 and drew 1–1 with Cape Verde to finish first in Group D with seven points.

They then eliminated Nigeria 1–0 in the quarter-finals before overcoming hosts Morocco in a penalty shoot-out after their semi-final ended goalless. Cameroon won the shoot-out 3–1.

The Lionesses have scored five goals and conceded just two throughout the tournament, while keeping three clean sheets.

Malawi’s principal threat is expected to come from the Chawinga sisters. Their pace, movement and finishing have been central to the Scorchers’ success and have repeatedly created problems for opposing defences.

Chinzimu has also emerged as an influential midfielder, while Malawi’s ability to attack rapidly on the counter has been one of their most effective weapons.

Coach Lovemore Fazili said his players were concentrating on the final and were determined to compete for victory.

“We are continuing preparing for the game,” Fazili said. “I am sure that whatever we are doing now and tomorrow, we are trying to win.”

The coach confirmed that Kabzere will miss the final through suspension after receiving a straight red card in the semi-final against Algeria. Fazili described her as an important member of the squad but said replacements were available.

Fazili also acknowledged the need to improve Malawi’s defensive performance after the team conceded seven goals in five matches.

He said the coaching staff had worked with the defenders to address mistakes that had allowed opponents to score goals that could have been avoided.

Cameroon will look to goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, one of the tournament’s standout performers, to maintain their defensive strength. She made nine saves during Cameroon’s quarter-final victory over Nigeria and delivered another strong performance against Morocco.

The Lionesses also have attacking options in Marie Ngah Manga, Myriam Nyadjou, Grace Mendoua and veteran Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene.

Cameroon coach Valentine Nguele said her team would be prepared for the threat posed by Malawi’s Chawinga sisters.

“We will be ready for them,” she said.

For Malawi, the final is already the culmination of a historic tournament. The Scorchers have secured qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, guaranteeing the country its first appearance at the global women’s football tournament.

Victory over Cameroon would make the achievement even more remarkable, turning Malawi’s breakthrough WAFCON campaign into one of the most memorable underdog stories in African women’s football.