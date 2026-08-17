Malawi Scorchers finish Second in historic WAFCON debut

By Shaffie A Mtambo

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers have finished runners-up at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-0 to Cameroon in Sunday’s final in Rabat, Morocco.

The final was played at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium, where Cameroon produced a dominant first-half performance to secure their first-ever WAFCON title. Marie Ngah scored twice, while Naomi Eto added another as the Indomitable Lionesses established a commanding lead before halftime.

The match attracted huge interest from Malawians and football followers across the country, with many watching the historic encounter on SABC TV as the Scorchers sought to complete a remarkable first appearance at the continental tournament.

Despite the defeat, Malawi’s campaign in Morocco has been historic, with the Scorchers reaching the WAFCON final on their maiden appearance at the competition. The achievement represents a major milestone for Malawian women’s football.

The Scorchers began their campaign with one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, defeating defending champions and 10-time winners Nigeria 3-2 in Rabat. Temwa Chawinga scored twice, while captain Tabitha Chawinga was also on target in the memorable victory.

Malawi subsequently continued their impressive run and eventually reached the final, while also securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil by advancing to the WAFCON semi-finals.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, sports analyst Ibrahim Phiri said the Scorchers had gained valuable experience from their historic campaign, particularly because this was their first appearance at the continental showpiece.

“Looking at the fact that this was the only match in the finals where the Scorchers failed to score, it shows that they had been scoring in the previous matches. Cameroon managed to contain the Scorchers well and did not give them the opportunities they had enjoyed in earlier games,” Phiri said.

Phiri said Cameroon’s experience at this level also played a significant role in the final, noting that the Central African side had reached the WAFCON final several times before finally securing the title this year.

He said Cameroon’s previous experience of playing in high-pressure WAFCON matches gave them an advantage, particularly in a final where tactical discipline and composure were crucial.

“Cameroon have been to the WAFCON final several times without winning the trophy, so they came into this match with a lot of experience. That experience was important because they knew what was required to win a final,” Phiri added.

Phiri has therefore urged Malawians not to focus only on the final defeat, saying the Scorchers should instead be celebrated for reaching their first WAFCON final and qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The historic campaign has given Malawi a strong foundation on which to build for future international competitions.