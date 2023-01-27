Ghana: Boat disaster kills eight pupils

Eight pupils have died in Ghana’s Bono Region when a boat in which they were travelling capsized.

The incident occurred on the Volta Lake whilst the pupils were travelling to school.

Reports say the deceased were among 20 school children in the boat who were travelling from Atikagome to Wayokope, where their school is located.

12 pupils managed to swim to safety. Some of them are recuperating at a health facility in the area.

Officials from Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are investigating the incident.

According to NADMO, the deceased are made up of five boys and three girls between the ages of five and 12.

Ibrahim Wudonyim, a local disaster management director in the affected Sene East District said that before they got to the accident scene, some community members and Marine Police had managed to retrieve all the eight bodies from the Lake.

He explained that the that the boat capsized midway at 7am. The bodies have been sent to Atikagome, a fishing community.

The community has been thrown into mourning, shock and fear as a result of the incident.

