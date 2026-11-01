DR Congo’ Ebola death toll surpasses 5,000

ITURI-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) is facing an unprecedented public health emergency after an Ebola outbreak claimed more than 5,000 lives, making it the deadliest recorded in the country’s history.

The latest figures from the Congolese Ministry of Health, highlighted in BBC reporting, show that more than 10,300 confirmed infections have been recorded across eight of the country’s 26 provinces. The outbreak has also raised regional concerns following reported cases in Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

The epidemic began in May and was declared the country’s deadliest Ebola outbreak in August. Health authorities put the current case fatality rate at 48.6 per cent, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Ituri Province, in north-eastern DR Congo, remains the outbreak’s epicentre. However, insecurity and ongoing conflict in the region are making it difficult for health workers to reach affected communities, trace infections and deliver essential medical assistance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for intensified disease-control measures, improved access to affected areas and stronger community engagement to contain the virus.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Clinical trials are under way, alongside testing, treatment and other efforts to improve the response.

The scale of the tragedy exceeds DR Congo’s previous deadliest Ebola outbreak, which killed 2,299 people between 2018 and 2020. The current epidemic is also the second largest recorded globally, behind the West African outbreak of 2014–2016, which claimed more than 11,325 lives and spread beyond Africa.

The United Nations has warned that the present outbreak is claiming lives at a significantly faster rate, raising fears that the situation could deteriorate further without stronger intervention.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause sudden symptoms, including fever, followed by vomiting and diarrhoea. In serious cases, it can lead to organ failure and internal or external bleeding. Transmission occurs through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or someone who has died from the disease.

Efforts to contain the epidemic are also being undermined by violence against health workers and community responders. A nurse was recently killed and another health worker seriously injured while responding to an Ebola alert, following accusations by local youths that they were contaminating water sources and spreading the virus.

In another incident last month, a politician was beaten to death after advocating measures to prevent transmission. The Red Cross has also reported attacks on its volunteers and an ambulance being set on fire during the outbreak’s first 100 days.

Beyond DR Congo, neighbouring and regional countries are strengthening surveillance and response measures. Uganda previously recorded two deaths and 20 cases but has reported no new cases since August, although travel restrictions remain in place for people crossing from DR Congo.

Kenya has confirmed nine cases and two deaths, while Nigeria recently isolated two suspected cases for testing. The country had earlier confirmed an infection involving a woman who was subsequently flown to Switzerland for further treatment.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has assessed the risk of infection for people in Europe as very low.

The worsening outbreak highlights the urgent need for international cooperation, adequate medical resources, improved security for frontline health workers and public awareness to prevent further transmission.

With thousands of lives already lost, the challenge facing DR Congo and its neighbours is not only to contain the virus but also to ensure that fear, misinformation and attacks on health personnel do not undermine efforts to save lives.