DR Congo Ebola death toll hits 5,000

KINSHASA-(Maravi Post)-The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has claimed more than 5,000 lives, marking a devastating milestone in one of the deadliest epidemics of the disease ever recorded.

Al Jazeera, citing Reuters and government figures, reported on Saturday, 31 October 2026, that the death toll had crossed the 5,000 mark, with more than 10,000 people infected since the outbreak was declared in May this year.

Health authorities are facing mounting difficulties containing the outbreak, which has been identified as the deadliest Ebola epidemic in DR Congo’s history, with transmission continuing despite ongoing response efforts.

The outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments, complicating efforts to reduce infections and prevent further fatalities.

The virus has spread across eight of DR Congo’s 26 provinces, with delayed detection, armed conflict and overstretched healthcare facilities contributing to the rapid transmission and challenges facing medical teams.

The crisis has also extended beyond DR Congo, with Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria reporting cases, raising concerns among regional health authorities about the possibility of further cross-border transmission.

The current epidemic has become the second-largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded globally, surpassed only by the 2014–2016 West African epidemic, which infected more than 28,600 people and claimed over 11,000 lives in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

As the outbreak continues, governments and health agencies are intensifying surveillance, containment and travel-related precautionary measures, while the growing death toll underscores the urgent need for stronger regional cooperation and international support to prevent further loss of life.