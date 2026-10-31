Mozland extends winning streak to six fights

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian boxer Mayamiko Mozland has continued his impressive run in the ring after securing another victory against Angolan boxer Antonio Malaya on Friday.

According to information shared on the Malawi Boxing official Facebook page, Mozland defeated Malaya through a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the fourth round of the bout.

The victory marks Mozland’s sixth consecutive win, further extending his unbeaten run during his current winning streak.

Of the six victories, five have come from international fights, while one was secured in a local contest.

His latest triumph against Malaya adds another achievement to his growing boxing career, particularly on the international stage.

Mozland’s ability to finish the fight in the fourth round demonstrates his determination and competitiveness in the ring.

The victory also represents another positive result for Malawi’s boxing fraternity, which continues to follow his progress.

With five international victories in his current winning streak, Mozland is steadily building his experience against opponents from outside Malawi.

His latest performance will provide further motivation as he prepares for his forthcoming boxing assignments.

The Malawian boxer will now be looking to maintain his winning momentum and extend his record in future bouts.

Mozland’s six consecutive victories mark an encouraging run as he continues to represent Malawi in the sport.He will be hoping to build on this achievement and secure more victories in his boxing career.