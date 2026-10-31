Limbe Police bust suspected utility metal theft

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Police in Limbe have arrested two men, an Indian national and a Malawian, after recovering more than 148 kilogrammes of metal materials suspected to have been stolen from public utility companies.

The suspects have been identified as Kulwinder Singh, 50, and Daniel Nelson, 33. Their arrest followed a tip-off that led police to the suspected stolen materials.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Aubrey Singanyama said officers seized more than 126 kilogrammes of fittings believed to belong to the Blantyre Water Board.

Police also recovered 19 kilogrammes of cables suspected to have been taken from Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL), as well as more than three kilogrammes of copper believed to be the property of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

Singh was previously arrested earlier this year in connection with a similar offence and is currently out on court bail.

Police have yet to disclose further details about the latest case.