Malawi Police

Police in Limbe, Blantyre have arrested two men for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Ian Muhama, a person with albinism.

The two have been identified as Solomon Kondowe, 61 popularly known as Kondowe wa Kondowe, from Kabanda village, T/A Mbwano in Nkhata-Bay and Masautso Padzuwa, 26, from Tsenjerani village, T/A Dambe in Neno district.

Law enforcers have also impounded a Toyota Hilux registration number TO 2380 belonging to Kondowe.

The suspects are believed to have used the vehicle in question to abduct Muhama, before killing.

Muhama’s body was found dumped at Kachere Township without hands and legs on August 13 this year’s.

His missing body parts were later found in Maone Forest in Limbe.

Detectives from Limbe Police Station, National Police Headquarters and Southwest Regional Headquarters (formerly Southern Region) have been on the ground, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

The two face murder charges and have since been committed to the High Court and remanded to Chichiri Prison.

The arrest comes barely two weeks after the very same Limbe detectives arrested Thom Kondowe, 28, son to Kondowe and Baluwa Francis in connection with the same case.