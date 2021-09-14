The first form of roulette that is official was created in 18th century France, but many historians believe that the origins of this game date back to the 17th century. The game back then also featured a wheel and numbers from 0-36. However, over the years, roulette has evolved into being a modern piece of engineering based on technology.

The traditional roulette wheel relied only on physics. To find the winning number, the croupier spins the wheel in one direction and releases the ball in the opposite direction.

After the ball loses momentum, it will lend on some of the 37 numbers or 38 for American-style roulette.

As new technologies started emerging, casino companies started optimizing the roulette tables by giving them a digitalized look and incorporating software that can determine odds on each spin. These half digital – half traditional roulette tables are still available in modern casinos and they are fun to play.

However, nothing can replace the feeling when the ball is spinning before your eyes and you are waiting for it to land on a number.

With that said, the traditional land-based casino roulette feels outdated, especially in the past couple of years since technology has taken over.

The roulette game went through few changes in history, and with the arrival of the internet (back in 1998), we saw the world’s first online casino.

At that time, not many people had an internet connection and the technology wasn’t advanced to a state of mass usage. That’s why two decades later, the online gambling industry is rising and it might overtake the traditional land-based casinos in the upcoming years.

When it comes to Roulette, the game went through another design change, but now a computer is responsible for the outcome. There is a mathematical algorithm placed inside the code of the game that determines the odds, winning chances, house edge, and RTP percentage.

On top of that, the online roulette comes with many design options that you can incorporate in the game, such as bonuses, multipliers, free spins, and other rewards. These are some of the perks of online gambling that players love.

The digital Roulette wheel found in most online casinos works with an RNG and a mathematical algorithm behind it that is responsible for the entire operation of the online wheel roulette.

This was a problem for most people since they didn’t trust the methods behind online roulette, and felt cheated when they lose a hand. However, the online gambling industry is regulated by a strict Federal licensing and Regulatory framework that promises safe and controlled play for everyone that participates.

This technological trend inspired a new movement where online casinos would take the throne. If we look at a couple of years, the revenue from land-based casinos is declining, whereas the revenue of digital casinos is increasing.

This trend forced many land-based casinos to transition to online casinos, which requires a total game redesign based on computer software.

The online casino trend intensified after the Covid-19 outbreak where land-based casinos lost billions in revenue due to limited social interaction. The transition from land-based to digital casinos required a significant investment that will go to software development, cybersecurity, and payout system.

The online casino industry made games like Roulette, Slots, and Blackjack more interesting thanks to the visually pleasing user interface, countless rewards and bonuses, and interesting game design.

Online casinos come with many advantages such as, they allow you to test Roulette games before investing any money, they are accessible wherever you are, they are more fun to play, and even though they might charge you when withdrawing your money, playing online is overall cheaper.

This transition in the casino industry changes how games like Roulette are played, and things won’t stop now. With the fast technological advancements, we will see AI incorporated in Roulette tables in the future, and possibly a VR Roulette that lets you visit digital casinos from the comforts of your home.

Thanks to technology the possibilities are limitless, and we cannot wait to see what the future will bring for this industry.