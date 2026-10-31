Temwa’s Ballon d’Or milestone sets sights on African crown

Temwa’s bBallon d’Or milestone sets sights on African crown

Malawi national women’s football team striker and vice captain Temwa Chawinga has made history by finishing 10th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings, becoming the first African woman to break into the competition’s top 10.

According to the official Ballon d’Or Facebook page, Chawinga secured 10th position in the women’s category following the awards ceremony held in London, England, on October 26, 2026. Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the prestigious award, while Zambia’s Barbra Banda finished 18th.

Chawinga’s achievement represents a major milestone for Malawian football, placing her among the world’s leading female footballers and strengthening Malawi’s presence on the international stage.

However, beyond celebrating her historic position, an important question emerges: could Chawinga have finished even higher had her outstanding Africa Cup of Nations performances been considered?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or assessment period ended on July 19, while the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) concluded on August 16. This meant her impressive performances at the continental tournament fell outside the assessment period.

This timing is significant because Chawinga delivered some of her most influential performances during the tournament in Morocco, where she helped Malawi reach the final on their debut appearance.

Had those performances been included in the 2026 Ballon d’Or assessment, she would have had a stronger argument for a position among the top four or even the top two. Although such a position cannot be guaranteed, her Women’s Africa Cup of Nations contribution would have significantly strengthened her candidature.

The statistics from Morocco provide compelling evidence of her influence. Chawinga scored five goals and registered two assists in six appearances, recording seven direct goal contributions throughout the competition.

She shared the tournament’s highest goal tally with Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Cameroon’s Marie Ngah Manga but claimed the Golden Boot after her overall contribution gave her an advantage.

Her influence was not limited to individual statistics, as she played a central role in Malawi’s remarkable campaign alongside her elder sister, Tabitha Chawinga.

The two sisters scored nine of Malawi’s 12 goals at the tournament, accounting for 75 percent of the Scorchers’ total goals. Temwa contributed five goals, while Tabitha added four.

Malawi’s journey to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final on their first appearance was another significant achievement, demonstrating the country’s growing competitiveness in women’s football.

Although the Scorchers eventually lost the final 3-0 to Cameroon, their campaign secured qualification for the 2027 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup in Brazil, adding another historic achievement to the country’s football history.

At club level, Chawinga has also continued to demonstrate her quality with Kansas City Current in the United States National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), further strengthening her reputation as one of Africa’s leading attacking players.

With the Ballon d’Or achievement now behind her, attention is shifting towards the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award, expected before the end of 2026.

Chawinga has a compelling case for the African honour, considering her international recognition, Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot, seven goal contributions and contribution to Malawi’s historic continental campaign.

However, she is expected to face competition from other outstanding African players, including Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who finished 18th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

The final decision will depend on the performances of all eligible candidates and the Confederation of African Football voting process.

For Chawinga, winning the Confederation of African Football Women’s Player of the Year would represent another historic achievement and further strengthen her position among Africa’s greatest female footballers.

Finishing 10th in the world has already established her among the elite, but the next challenge is to claim Africa’s biggest individual women’s football honour.