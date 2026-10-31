The Maravi Post Week in Review: Mutharika halting budget review, fuel crisis deadline miss, Bangula-Marka railway stall headlined Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Fuel shortages, delayed infrastructure projects, high-profile court cases and financial challenges facing public institutions dominated Malawi’s news agenda from Sunday, October 25, to Friday, October 30, 2026.

The week brought renewed scrutiny of corporate governance, public spending, presidential travel and institutional accountability, highlighting growing demands for transparency and improved service delivery.

Here are six major stories that shaped the week.

First: Sunday, October 25 – Kamlepo Kalua suspension raises governance questions

The week opened with debate over the suspension of Kamlepo Kalua as chief executive of Umodzi Holdings, a company responsible for managing major national assets.

In an opinion article titled What Exactly Warranted Kamlepo Kalua’s Suspension as Umodzi Holdings Chief?, Edgar Kelvin Ng’ambi examined the circumstances surrounding the decision and raised questions about corporate governance and board authority.

Reports suggested that disagreements involving procurement, human resources and staff transfers featured in discussions preceding the suspension, although these claims require independent verification.

The controversy attracted public interest because Umodzi Holdings manages major properties, including the President Hotel, Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre, presidential villas and Malawi Square.

Second: Monday, October 26 – MaBLEM demands answers over K48.7 billion railway project

The Malawi CSO-Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) demanded explanations from China Railway No. 20 Engineering Group (CR20) over delays in the K48.7 billion Marka–Bangula Railway Project.

MaBLEM chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and national coordinator Fryson Chodzi sought details on project funding, expenditure, completed works, equipment and outstanding contractual obligations.

The organisation reportedly gave CR20 14 calendar days from receipt of its letter to respond, warning that an unsatisfactory explanation could lead to legal action and referrals to oversight and law-enforcement institutions.

MaBLEM said its intervention was intended to establish the facts rather than accuse the contractor of financial misconduct. The railway is expected to improve transport, reduce business costs and stimulate economic activity along the corridor.

Third: Tuesday, October 27 – Fuel shortages persist despite supply assurances

Fuel shortages continued to affect motorists and businesses despite assurances that additional supplies were arriving in Malawi.

Transporters Association of Malawi spokesperson Frank Banda said 24 petrol trucks and 27 diesel trucks were offloading in Lilongwe. He also indicated that diesel supplies were expected to improve in Blantyre, with more petrol tankers travelling from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Energy Minister Jean Mathanga expressed confidence that availability would improve as deliveries reached filling stations.

However, a subsequent inspection by The Maravi Post found that only one of eight filling stations visited in Blantyre had diesel, while none had petrol. Shortages were also reported in Mangochi and Liwonde, with limited supplies in Thyolo and Salima.

Figures attributed to the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) indicated that deliveries had been scheduled for 115 filling stations nationwide.

The continuing shortages highlighted the gap between expected deliveries and reliable fuel availability at the pump.

Fourth: Wednesday, October 28 – Delayed MCP-related court cases raise justice concerns

Delays in high-profile court cases involving Malawi Congress Party (MCP) figures attracted attention during the week.

The cases involve Richard Chimwendo Banda, Moses Kunkuyu, Simplex Chithyola Banda, Jessie Kabwila and Vitumbiko Mumba.

Chimwendo Banda and co-accused Alfred Dala Kadula face attempted murder charges linked to an alleged incident involving Frank Chiwanda in February 2021. Kunkuyu faces an incitement charge relating to the funeral of former First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo, while Chithyola Banda is answering abuse-of-office charges connected to Greenbelt funds.

Kabwila and Mumba face allegations linked to statements made at a press conference concerning electoral fraud before the announcement of the September 2025 presidential election results.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale said Chimwendo Banda’s case was scheduled for committal on November 19, 2026. Other cases were awaiting hearing dates or court rulings.

National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe called for timely proceedings, citing the constitutional right to a trial within a reasonable time. The Ministry of Justice maintained that the pace of the cases was normal.

All accused persons remain entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Fifth: Thursday, October 29 – VHRDN questions funding of Mutharika’s South Africa trips

The Viphya Human Rights Defenders Network (VHRDN) questioned the funding and administrative arrangements surrounding President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s reported private visits to South Africa.

In a statement signed by chairperson Mervin Qumayo, the organisation claimed that five private trips had accounted for more than 72 days abroad.

It sought clarification on who was meeting the costs of flights, accommodation, transport and security, as well as how presidential responsibilities were being handled during the reported absences.

VHRDN acknowledged the President’s right to privacy and freedom of movement but argued that the presidency carries constitutional responsibilities requiring public accountability.

The organisation called for transparency over any public expenditure associated with the trips, saying its concerns were intended to promote accountability and public confidence.

Sixth: Friday, October 30 – MEC faces possible eviction over K274.78 million rent arrears

The week closed with a financial dispute involving the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), which reportedly faces possible eviction from its Lilongwe headquarters, Chisankho House.

Capital Development Limited, the landlord, reportedly issued a statutory demand seeking K274.78 million in outstanding rent.

The arrears amount to approximately K45.79 million monthly, inclusive of Value Added Tax, covering six months from May 1, 2026.

A notice dated October 26, filed with the High Court of Malawi’s Commercial Division under Commercial Cause Number 323 of 2026, reportedly gave MEC seven days from service to settle the amount.

The landlord warned that failure to pay could lead to enforcement measures, including repossession of the premises.

The development raises concerns because Chisankho House is the headquarters of the institution responsible for administering Malawi’s elections. However, the statutory demand does not mean MEC has already been evicted.

The bigger picture: Accountability, economic pressure and institutional credibility

The six developments exposed three broader challenges facing Malawi.

First, questions surrounding Kalua’s suspension, the Marka–Bangula railway project and presidential travel reinforced public demands for transparency and responsible management of public resources.

Second, fuel shortages and infrastructure delays highlighted continuing economic and service-delivery pressures affecting motorists, businesses and communities.

Third, the MEC rental dispute and delays in high-profile court cases raised questions about institutional performance, financial management and timely access to justice.

Editorial reflection: Malawi needs answers, not just assurances

The week’s developments demonstrate why accountability must remain central to Malawi’s public affairs.

From corporate governance and infrastructure spending to fuel availability, presidential travel and the administration of justice, citizens deserve clear explanations and measurable results.

Journalism must continue to investigate these issues, distinguish allegations from established facts and give those concerned an opportunity to respond.

Ultimately, public trust depends on transparent leadership, effective institutions, responsible use of public resources and delivery on national commitments.