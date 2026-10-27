First Lady Mutharika, Ansah hail Temwa Chawinga’s Ballon d’Or history

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika and Vice President Jane Ansah have congratulated Malawi Scorchers striker Temwa Chawinga after she made history as the first African woman to finish in the top 10 of the Women’s Ballon d’Or awards.

Chawinga, aged 28, finished 10th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings at a ceremony held on Monday at the London Palladium in London, United Kingdom.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas was crowned the winner of the prestigious award, while Chawinga’s position among the world’s top 10 players marked a significant milestone for African women’s football.

In a congratulatory message posted on her official Facebook page on Tuesday, Mutharika described Chawinga’s achievement as more than a personal success, saying it was a national milestone that all Malawians should celebrate.

“Warm congratulations to Temwa Chawinga on becoming the first female African footballer to finish in the top 10 for the Ballon d’Or award. This is not just Temwa’s achievement, but a national milestone we should all celebrate,” Mutharika said.

The First Lady praised Chawinga’s consistency over the past four consecutive years, noting that her impressive performances and record-breaking achievements at club and national levels had helped put Malawi on the global map.

Mutharika added that the Kansas City Current striker’s success should inspire Malawians, particularly young people who aspire to pursue careers in football and other sporting disciplines.

She also linked Chawinga’s achievement to Malawi’s preparations for its maiden appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2027.

The First Lady concluded her message by congratulating the football star in Chitumbuka, saying, “Congratulations, Temwa! Iwe ndi dolo.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Jane Ansah has also joined the celebrations, congratulating Chawinga for reaching a historic milestone that has brought international recognition to Malawi.

Ansah said Chawinga’s achievement highlights the growing influence of African women in international football and demonstrates the ability of Malawian athletes to compete against the world’s best.

The Vice President further noted that Chawinga’s consistent performances and impressive records over the past four years should serve as an inspiration to young people, especially aspiring female footballers who dream of representing Malawi on the international stage.