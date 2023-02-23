Malawi’s 2023 Tobacco volume up by 50%

As Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale dates media taskforce on tobacco…

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Agriculture has predicted a 50 percent increase in crop estimates for tobacco production in 2023 growing season.

This is despite some parts of central region experiencing hailstorms that affected tobacco farms in Kasungu and other districtss the past week.

Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale told Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) on Thursday, February 23, in the capital Lilongwe that the country is expected to have huge volumes of tobacco.

Media network on Tobacco (MNT) dates Agriculture Minister Kawale

Kawale disclosed that exciting crop estimate is based on promising rainfall that the country has been receiving.

President for Media Network on Tobacco Alfred Chauwa therefore lauded the interface with the minister arguing that will help cementing the relationship between the ministry and the media for effective reporting.

Tobacco remains Malawi’s major forex earner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...