Zambia mourns football pioneer Fred Mwila

LUSAKA–(MaraviPost)-Zambian football is in mourning following the death of Fred Mwila, the trailblazing player who put the country on the world football map and became its first continental title-winning coach.

He was 80.

Mwila died on Monday morning at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka after suffering a stroke, a family source confirmed to Diamond Sports.

His death closes a monumental chapter in Zambian and African football history.

Mwila belonged to a golden generation that dared to dream beyond borders. In 1968, at a time when few African footballers played professionally abroad, he made history alongside the late Emment Kapengwe and Howard Mwikuta by securing professional contracts in the United States – becoming one of Zambia’s first ever football exports.

His talent soon took him to England, where he featured for Aston Villa, a rare feat for a Zambian in that era and one that paved the way for future generations.

But it was on the touchline that he etched his name into immortality. In 1991, Mwila achieved what no Zambian coach had done before, guiding Copperbelt giants Power Dynamos to the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup – now the CAF Confederation Cup – beating Nigeria’s BCC Lions in the final.

He remains the first Zambian coach to win a major continental trophy.

A revered tactician, Mwila later coached extensively across the region, including in Botswana, and in his later years continued to serve the game as a member of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) technical committee, mentoring young coaches and players.

Tributes have begun pouring in from former players, clubs and fans who remember Mwila not just for his historic achievements, but for his humility and deep knowledge of the game.

He is survived by a legacy that spans over five decades – as a player who broke barriers abroad, as a coach who conquered Africa, and as an elder who never stopped giving back to Zambian football.