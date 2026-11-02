Malawi Microfinance Network recognises OMFIN’s Golden Reserve Product

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Old Mutual Finance (OMFIN) Limited has been recognised for its breakthrough product innovation, the Golden Reserve Solution, at the Malawi Microfinance Network (MAMN) 4th Annual Lake Conference Excellence Awards held held at Mogfords Lake Resort in Mangochi on October 25, 2026.

Reacting to the recognition, OMFIN General Manager, Kisa Mwelefu Kalolokesya, said, “As a new company, being recognised for having a breakthrough product is truly heart-warming.”

Kalolokesya added, “OMFIN is proud to be the 2026 recipient of the award through its Golden Reserve product.

“It’s aunique solution designed to help pensioners unlock value from their retirement income while safeguarding their financial future”.

He outlines, “Our goal is to ensure that no one is excluded when it comes to accessing financial services”.

OMFIN is a non-deposit-taking microfinance institution and a member of the Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Group.

The company commenced operations in 2025 and was officially launched in August 2026.