Messi bids farewell to Argentina after emotional final appearance

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BEUNOS AIRES-(MaraviPost)-Lionel Messi has officially ended his Argentina international career after a memorable farewell match in Buenos Aires.

According to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) official website, Messi made his final appearance for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where Argentina secured a 3-0 victory.

The farewell marked the end of a remarkable 21-year international career for the 39-year-old forward, who has become one of the most influential players in Argentina’s football history.

Messi capped his final appearance with a goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, while also contributing two assists as Argentina produced a convincing performance.

Nicolás Otamendi opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Nico Paz doubled Argentina’s advantage as the hosts continued to dominate the match.

Messi then had the opportunity to put the perfect finishing touch to his farewell when Argentina were awarded a penalty, which he confidently converted to make it 3-0.

The emotional occasion attracted more than 85,000 supporters to the Estadio Monumental, with fans turning the match into a celebration of Messi’s extraordinary contribution to Argentine football.

The stadium erupted in the 10th minute as supporters gave Messi a standing ovation in recognition of the famous No. 10 shirt he has worn throughout his international career.

Messi leaves the national team as Argentina’s record appearance holder, having represented the country 208 times.

He also retires from international duty as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 126 goals, further cementing his place in the country’s football history.

His international career included major triumphs such as the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.

Messi’s journey with Argentina was not always straightforward, particularly after several painful defeats in major finals, but he eventually led the country to a golden era of international success.

The final match was also significant for veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi, who was making his final appearance for Argentina alongside Messi.

After the final whistle, referee Fernando Véjar presented Messi with yellow and red cards as a commemorative gesture rather than disciplinary sanctions, adding another unusual moment to the emotional farewell.

Messi’s retirement applies to international football and not his entire playing career, with the legendary forward expected to continue playing club football with Inter Miami.

For Argentina, however, the Messi era has now officially come to an end fittingly with a goal, two assists, a 3-0 victory and an emotional farewell from thousands of supporters who witnessed one of the greatest international careers in football history.