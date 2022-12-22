Mess honored

By Angella Semu

BUENOS AIRES-(MaraviPost)-Argentina’s financial governing body has announced that it is considering plans to put the country’s football icon Lionel Messi’s face on a currency note following the extraordinary FIFA World Cup triumph.

The officials at the South American country’s financial governing body disclosed that the move is one way of commemorating the country’s World Cup win against France.

The 35-year-old Paris-Saint Germain star lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time in his career at the fifth time of playing the finals. He played a key role for La Albiceleste throughout the tournament, claiming the Golden Ball with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

The iconic forward scored a double in 120 minutes of a 3-3 draw with France in the final before Messi and Co. sealed a 4-2 penalty shootout win.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was also Messi’s last World Cup, and throughout his three-decade career, he has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D’Or awards, and six European Golden Boots.

During his tenure, Messi also lifted the Copa America in 2021 and beat European Champions Italy in the Finnalissima this year.

According to El Financiero newspaper, the country’s financial institution has disclosed that the preferred option is to have Messi’s face printed on a grand bill as the figure begins with the number 10, the same jersey the forward wears.

The back of note would display the rest of the World Cup squad, which is referred to as “La “La Scaloneta”, named after head coach Lionel Scaloni

Prior to this, Argentina’s Central Bank introduced commercial coins to recognize the nation’s first World Cup win in 1978.

