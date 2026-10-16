Eight arrested for railway theft in Nsanje

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Services are keeping in custody eight people suspected of stealing old railway lines near Nyachipere Bridge in Nsanje District.

The suspects were arrested after police intercepted a 10-tonne lorry allegedly carrying the railway steel pieces during the night of October 13 to 14, 2026.

Malawi Police Service Publicist Gladys Chiwaula said the law enforcers acted on a tip-off from members of the public who reported that unknown people were stealing the old railway lines.

The suspects were allegedly transporting the steel pieces using a lorry bearing registration number MN 1408.

Following the report, police mounted a roadblock at Lambwe, where officers intercepted the vehicle and arrested the eight suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Aubrey Emmanuel, 34, Adran Suleman, 19, Chimwemwe Ngalu, 27, Felix Roben, 43, Bonface Matebule, 30, Valindi Suleman, 46, Raffick Suleman, 56, and Charles Alexander, 44.

The first seven suspects come from villages under Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje District, while Alexander is from Kachure Village under Traditional Authority Pemba in Dedza District.

Police seized the lorry and the suspected stolen railway steel pieces and took them to Nsanje Police Station for further investigations.

The eight suspects remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court to answer charges relating to the alleged theft.

Chiwaula has urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities to the police.