Fazili targets second Zimbabwe win as Scorchers chase 2028 Olympic qualification

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi women’s national football team coach Lovemore Fazili says the Scorchers are determined to beat Zimbabwe again when the two sides meet on Tuesday in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk, Fazili said Malawi would approach the return encounter with a winning mentality, adding that the team was not preparing for defeat as it seeks to strengthen its chances of progressing in the competition.

Fazili believes the return of experienced player Faith Chimzimu has strengthened Malawi’s defensive and attacking options, giving the technical panel more alternatives as the Scorchers prepare for another important test against their regional rivals.

The coach said the team would work hard to build on its first-leg performance and secure another victory against Zimbabwe.

Malawi made an impressive start to the qualifying campaign by beating Zimbabwe 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium, with forwards Temwa Chawinga and her elder sister Tabitha Chawinga scoring the goals.

The victory gave the Scorchers an important advantage heading into the return fixture, but Fazili’s side will need to maintain its concentration and discipline to overcome Zimbabwe once again.

The return match presents Malawi with an opportunity to demonstrate its growing strength in women’s football while keeping its ambitions of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games alive.

However, Zimbabwe will be hoping to respond positively after losing the opening encounter, setting the stage for another competitive battle between the two neighbouring countries.

The Scorchers have several attacking options capable of causing problems for their opponents, with Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga having already demonstrated their importance in the first meeting.

A second victory would further boost Malawi’s confidence as the team continues its pursuit of a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The winners of the qualifying tie are expected to face either Seychelles or Kenya in the next stage of the competition, making the Zimbabwe encounter particularly important for Malawi’s Olympic ambitions.