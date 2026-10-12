How Arnold Schwarzenegger got stabbed by Wells duringcommando filming?

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-During the filming of the Commando movie, Vernon Wells accidentally stabbed Arnold Schwarzenegger with a real knife.

The incident happened during the movie’s intense climax fight scene, and Wells later revealed in an interview that Arnold required stitches because of the injury.

Despite the accident, Schwarzenegger completed the final scene.

After filming wrapped, he jokingly told director Mark L. Lester to never give Vernon Wells a real knife again.

Vernon Wells: “When the scene was over, Arnold marked to Mark Lester, ‘Keep him away from me.’ It was very funny because, you know, he was afraid I was actually going to cut his throat, I think. I just went, and that was the start of a great relationship.

“The only thing I’d like to say is that I am probably one of the few people that has kicked the governor of California’s butt and got away with it.”