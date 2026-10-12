Gangata challenges parents against child marriages

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Alfred Gangata has urged parents to educate their children about the dangers of child marriage.

Gangata made the appeal on Friday, during the Chiwanja cha Ayao festival in Salima,

Paramount Chief Kawinga of the Yao people in Malawi called on traditional leaders and parents to prioritise girls’ education, expressing concern that many Yao girls fail to complete school.

Paramount Chief Kawinga added that the Yao community must move beyond preserving its cultural heritage and place greater emphasis on education, particularly for girls, to help address the perception that the community is largely uneducated.

Apostle Clifford Kawinga, who supported the festival, said religious leaders also have a responsibility to promote both culture and education.