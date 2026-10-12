Former employee kills 3 managers during disciplinary hearing at South Africa’s Boxer Superstore

KWAZULU NATAL-(MaraviPost)-Three people were shot dead during a disciplinary hearing at a Boxer Superstore in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, after a former employee allegedly opened fire inside the store on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the suspect, a former staff member, had attended an internal disciplinary hearing at the store when he allegedly produced a firearm and shot three people in the room.

All three victims were declared dead at the scene.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting and remains at large. Police have opened a triple murder investigation and launched a manhunt.

The victims are believed to be members of management who were part of the disciplinary committee.

Among them were reportedly the store manager and two other managers.

Unconfirmed reports already in the public domain identified the victims as Thembeka, Lulama, and Thandiwe – including claims that the store manager, bakery manager and administration manager were killed – with one report suggesting one victim worked alongside her twin sister at the store. Police have not officially confirmed the identities or job titles.

Another person was reportedly rushed to hospital, though police have not confirmed the number of injured.

The motive for the attack remains unclear and is under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed details about the nature of the misconduct case that was being heard.

The shooting has left the Eshowe community in shock, raising fresh concerns about workplace safety and security protocols during internal disciplinary processes at retail stores.

Police have appealed to the public for information that could assist in tracing the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station.

The incident occurred on the same day as a separate shooting in KwaMsane, where an off-duty police constable allegedly killed three women and injured a man before dying. Police say the two cases are unrelated.

Investigations are ongoing.