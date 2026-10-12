FAM, Extreme FC mourn player Junior Banda

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has joined NBS Bank National Division League side Extreme FC in mourning the death of its player, Junior Banda, who died on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a short illness. He was 24.

FAM announced Banda’s death in a post on its official Facebook page, which was seen by The Maravi Post.

Born on February 26, 2002, Banda rose through the ranks at Extreme FC, progressing from the club’s reserve team before establishing himself in the senior squad.

He was part of the Extreme FC team that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FDH Bank Cup and also contributed to the club’s campaign to earn promotion to the Super League.

His death is a significant loss to Extreme FC and the wider Malawi football fraternity.

Following the news of his passing, FAM postponed the NBS Bank National Division League fixture between Changalume Barracks and Extreme FC, which had been scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The association said the match would be rescheduled, with the new date to be communicated in due course.

As a mark of respect, a minute of silence was observed before all matches played on Sunday in honour of the late Banda.

FAM also extended its condolences to Banda’s family, Extreme FC, his teammates, friends and the entire football fraternity during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, Extreme FC General Secretary Kondwani Kayira told The Maravi Post that Banda will be laid to rest today, Monday, October 12, 2026, at his home village of Nene, under Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.