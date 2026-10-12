CAMA urges MACRA to probe Airtel, TNM over poor network services

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has called on the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to investigate Airtel Malawi and TNM over deteriorating network services that have left consumers struggling with dropped calls, poor internet connectivity and delays in mobile money transactions.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito said consumers across the country had raised concerns over the quality of services provided by the two mobile network operators despite paying the required tariffs.

In a formal complaint dated October 7, 2026, and addressed to MACRA Director General, CAMA said the reported challenges included calls disconnecting within seconds despite strong network signals, poor internet connectivity and unexplained data depletion.

The association also expressed concern over delays in Mo626, Airtel Money and Mpamba transactions, warning that the problems were causing financial losses to consumers.

Kapito said it was unacceptable for customers to continue paying for services that did not meet the expected standards, particularly when the operators had not publicly explained the situation.

CAMA has therefore asked MACRA to publish the latest Quality of Service reports for Airtel Malawi and TNM to establish whether the companies are meeting the required standards.

The association has also urged the regulator to conduct independent network tests across the country and publicly share the findings to ensure transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, CAMA wants MACRA to direct the operators to compensate affected consumers and provide public explanations for the poor services.

The association warned that the regulator should impose penalties on any operator found to have breached the law or violated established service quality requirements.

According to CAMA, the continued deterioration of network services has undermined consumer confidence and raised questions about the protection of customers who pay for mobile communication services.

The association said it expected MACRA to act on the complaints and ensure that consumers received reliable services from the country’s two major mobile network operators.

CAMA maintained that consumers deserved fair treatment and called for urgent intervention to address the challenges affecting mobile communication services across Malawi.