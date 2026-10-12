“Mutharika’s India trip rumours are fake”-Chief Secretary Saidi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government has disputed social media reports that President Peter Mutharika travelled to India for medical attention.

Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi has dismissed the reports circulating on social media, insisting that Mutharika is still in South Africa.

Saidi described Malawians spreading the claims as unpatriotic, saying the reports about the President’s alleged trip to India were false.

The clarification follows growing speculation about Mutharika’s whereabouts, with social media reports suggesting that he had left South Africa for India.

The government had earlier communicated that Mutharika was in South Africa on a private trip.

Authorities have urged the public not to be misled by unverified information circulating on social media, encouraging Malawians to rely on official communication for updates.

Mutharika is in South Africa’s fifth private trip.