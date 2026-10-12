MERA honours Scorchers with gas cylinders, stoves

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has donated gas cylinders and stoves to the Malawi National Women’s Football Team, the Scorchers, in recognition of their historic performance at the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The handover ceremony took place at MERA offices in Lilongwe on Saturday, October 10, 2026 following a postponement due to the team’s busy schedule after returning from the continental tournament in Morocco.

The Scorchers finished as runners-up at the tournament, securing historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the process.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, MERA Chief Executive Officer Dad Chinthambi said the donation was a token of appreciation for the team’s remarkable achievements, which brought pride and excitement to the nation.

“We decided to honour the Scorchers because of their outstanding performance at WAFCON, where they made the entire nation proud and secured historic qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Chinthambi.

He added that the team’s success demonstrated that determination, discipline and hard work could enable Malawi to compete at the highest level.

“The players have demonstrated that with determination, discipline and hard work, Malawi can compete at the highest level. As MERA, we felt it was important to recognise their achievements with something that will also benefit them in their homes,” he said.

Chinthambi further explained that MERA had initially planned to make the donation shortly after the team returned from Morocco, but the ceremony was delayed because of the Scorchers’ busy schedule.

“We had planned to make this donation soon after the team returned from WAFCON, but their busy schedule made it difficult. We are happy that we have finally fulfilled our commitment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scorchers vice-captain Temwa Chawinga expressed gratitude to MERA for recognising the team’s achievements, saying the gesture would motivate the players to continue working hard and bringing more success to the country.

“We are very grateful to MERA for this donation. It means a lot to us as players because it shows that our efforts are being recognised and appreciated,” said Chawinga.

She added that the support would encourage the team to maintain its determination and continue representing Malawi with pride.

“Such gestures motivate us to continue working hard and representing Malawi with pride. We want to achieve even more for the country, and this kind of support gives us encouragement,” she said.

The donation came a day after the Scorchers registered a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in the first leg of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.

The team will now shift its focus to the return leg in Zimbabwe, where it will be looking to secure progress to the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.