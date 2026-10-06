Mutharika leaves for South Africa’s fifth private trip

By Chisomo Phiri

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Arthur Peter Mutharika has left the country for South Africa on a private visit.

Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Adack K. Saidi has confirmed Mutharika’s departure for the rainbow nation in a statement issued today, October 6,2026.

“The aircraft carrying the President departed through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA),” says Saidi in a statement.

However , Saidi has not provided details about the purpose or duration of the President’s visit.

This is Mutharika’s fifth private visit to South Africa since returning to office in October 2025.

Before today’s departure,the president has made four private trips to the country.

The first was from December 1 to December 15, 2025, lasting 14 days.

He made a second visit from March 1 to March 12, 2026, spending 11 days in South Africa.

His third visit ran from June 12 to June 29, 2026, lasting 17 days, while the fourth was from August 5 to August 15, 2026, lasting 11 days.