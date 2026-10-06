Frank Mwenifumbo Remains Living Link to Malawi’s Multiparty Democracy

A photograph taken at Mzuzu State House years after Malawi embraced multiparty democracy has resurfaced as a powerful reminder of the country’s political history, with Honourable Frank Mwenifumbo standing among the few surviving figures captured in the historic moment.

The photograph brings together several prominent figures from Malawi’s political history, including Gowa Dindi Nyasulu, the late Bingu wa Mutharika, the late Chakufwa Chihana, Wyson Mkochi, Nelson Mwambungu, Chivundiko Gondwe and Chipimpha Mughogho.

Many of those captured in the photograph have since passed away, leaving behind a political legacy that remains part of Malawi’s democratic story.

Among the notable figures from that generation who remain are former President Dr Bakili Muluzi and Honourable Khwauli Msiska, while Honourable Frank Mwenifumbo continues to remain active in politics, making him one of the living links to that important chapter of Malawi’s multiparty democratic journey.

At the centre is the late Bingu wa Mutharika, who would later become President of Malawi in 2004 and establish the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 2005.

The photograph was taken after a meeting involving United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Dr Bakili Muluzi and the national executive of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), then led by its founding president, the late Chakufwa Chihana.

It was a period when Malawi’s young multiparty democracy was facing major political questions, including the controversial Open Term Bill.

The Bill sought to remove the constitutional limit on presidential terms but was defeated in Parliament by three votes.

Its defeat became an important moment in Malawi’s democratic history as President Muluzi approached the end of his constitutionally permitted tenure.

Muluzi later chose Mutharika as the UDF’s presidential candidate, setting the stage for a political journey that would eventually see Mutharika become Head of State.

However, while Mutharika’s political journey is well documented, the photograph also captures the contribution of politicians such as Mwenifumbo, who has remained active in Malawi’s political affairs.

Mwenifumbo has served as a parliamentarian and political figure and has remained visible in national politics for decades.

During Mutharika’s presidency, he was also entrusted with representing Malawi at the United Nations General Assembly, where he delivered an address that received applause.

His continued presence in politics has made him one of the few living links to the political generation captured in the photograph.

Several of the people in the photograph have since died.

For Mwenifumbo, however, the photograph represents more than a political gathering.

It captures a generation that witnessed Malawi’s transition from one-party rule to multiparty democracy and participated in the political developments that followed.

The politicians in the photograph would later take different political paths.

Some became ministers and legislators, some formed or led political parties, while others became political opponents.

Some, unfortunately, did not live long enough to witness the full consequences of the political decisions and alliances of that period.

Today, the photograph offers a glimpse into a Malawi that was still finding its feet under multiparty democracy.

It also serves as a reminder that political alliances can change, parties can rise and fall, and leaders can leave the political stage.

But the history created by their decisions remains.

For Mwenifumbo, his presence in the photograph gives him a unique place in Malawi’s political story.

He is not merely a person captured in an old photograph.

He is one of the living witnesses of a political generation that helped shape Malawi’s multiparty democracy.

As many of the faces in the photograph have disappeared, Mwenifumbo remains a living link between that generation and Malawi’s politics today.

The photograph may have captured only one moment.

But decades later, it tells the story of an entire political generation.

And Mwenifumbo remains part of that history.