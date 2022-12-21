Woman arrested

KwaZulu-Natal (MaraviPost)-South Africa Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby to death after giving birth in a shopping centre toilet.

Dylan Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue confirmed the news in a statement adding that the incident happened in the toilets of a Sundumbili shopping centre.

“IPSS Medical Rescue are currently on scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area. A call was received after a woman had apparently given birth in the toilets at the centre.

“On arrival of paramedics a woman was found to be holding the body of a dead baby. On further investigation it was confirmed that the woman had given birth to the baby in the shopping centre toilets, but had then apparently stabbed the baby to death with an unknown object,” said IPSS in a statement.

According to TimesLIVE, police had been called to the scene and the suspect her twenties had been taken into custody.

Last month, Mpumalanga High Court convicted and sentenced 26-year-old mother to a 22-year prison term for stabbing her newborn with a pair of scissors shortly after giving birth.

