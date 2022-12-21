Jere: Airtel money agents are key in our business

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About Airtel Money agents across the country have won MK20,000 each in the first draw of Agent asanje promotion.

The draw took place at Airtel Malawi Headquarters, in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

To enter the competition, the Airtel Money agents are supposed to do the cash out or deposits of money amounting to MK50,000 per day.

The more the transaction the agent conducts the more entries are recorded.

The total amount anticipated to be disbursed in the competition is MK44 million, the grant prizes are the MK1 million’s to four agents at the end of the competition.

In the promotion, 40 agents will be winning MK20,000 weekly,and 56 agents will be winning MK300,000 per month until the last month when the grant prizes will be won.

Speaking to journalists after the first draw, Airtel Money Marketing Director Virginia Jere said the company came up with the competition just to cherish with their agents during this festive season.

“As you may be aware that we are now in the festive season,this is the time our customers need money to boost their businesses hence coming up with the initiative so that they assist their customers without difficulties”,

“The year just ending has been great and we anticipate more Airtel Money Agents to come onboard as our customer base is growing everyday,” said Jere.

She added, “We are sending SMS broadcast almost every week on awareness so that all the agents are alert on fraudster. We know it’s a big issue across the country.

“We have been receiving complaints but now the situation is less as we have intensified our communication on fraud alerts”.

Jere added, “Scan and pay platform is making strides on market as customers are not required to go through the long process to pay for the utilities and other goods.

“Customers just need to download airtel App in their phone to use the Scan and Pay as it is simple and fast”.

The Agent asanje competition started on 13th December 13, runs up to February 6, 2023.

