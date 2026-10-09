2028LA Olympic Qualifiers: Scorchers stun mighty warriors

…..Malawi 2-0 Zimbabwe

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s women’s national football team, the Scorchers, have secured a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors in the first leg of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Goals from sisters Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga gave Malawi a comfortable advantage ahead of the return leg, although the hosts could have won by a wider margin after missing several clear scoring opportunities.

MaraviPost watched the match at Bingu National Stadium as the hosts started on a high note, tormenting the visitors in almost every aspect of the game, including ball possession.

The Scorchers showed attacking intent from the opening minutes, putting Zimbabwe under pressure and taking control of proceedings as they searched for an early breakthrough.

Their dominance eventually paid off in the 33rd minute when Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring with a simple tap-in after receiving a well-placed ball from her sister, Tabitha.

The goal rewarded Malawi’s persistent attacking efforts and sent the home supporters into celebration as the Scorchers took a deserved 1-0 lead into the break.

Tabitha Doubles Malawi’s Advantage

The Scorchers continued from where they had left off after the restart, maintaining their attacking pressure against the Zimbabweans.

Their efforts produced a second goal in the 50th minute when Tabitha Chawinga found the back of the net to extend Malawi’s lead to 2-0.

The goal strengthened Malawi’s grip on the contest and put the hosts in a favourable position heading into the return fixture.

However, despite the convincing scoreline, the Scorchers will have some regrets over their failure to convert several additional opportunities.

Temwa Chawinga, Tabitha Chawinga and Asimenye Simwaka all missed chances that could have increased Malawi’s advantage.

The missed opportunities meant the hosts were unable to fully capitalise on their dominance, leaving Zimbabwe with a two-goal deficit that remains potentially recoverable in the return leg.

Nevertheless, Malawi’s attacking display and ability to score twice provided an important boost to their Olympic qualifying campaign.

Chawinga Sisters Lead the Charge

The Chawinga sisters once again demonstrated their importance to the national team, combining effectively to produce Malawi’s opening goal before Tabitha added the second.

Temwa’s movement and finishing ability, coupled with Tabitha’s creativity and attacking threat, gave Zimbabwe’s defence plenty to contend with throughout the match.

Asimenye Simwaka also contributed to Malawi’s attacking efforts, although the Scorchers will be keen to improve their finishing ahead of the return encounter.

Converting more of their chances could prove decisive as Malawi seek to progress through the Olympic qualifying rounds.

A Step Towards Los Angeles 2028

The victory marks an important step in Malawi’s quest to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles, United States.

The Scorchers are hoping to build on their growing reputation in African women’s football and secure a place at the global sporting showpiece.

Malawi’s recent progress has raised expectations among supporters, who are eager to see the team translate its growing potential into further international success.

However, the Scorchers must remain focused, as the two-goal advantage does not guarantee progression to the next round.

Attention Turns to Harare

The two teams will meet again in the return leg in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday, October 13, with Malawi seeking to protect their advantage and secure a place in the next qualifying round.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will need to produce a stronger performance on home soil to overturn the deficit.

For the Scorchers, the challenge will be to maintain their attacking intensity while improving their conversion rate in front of goal.

Friday’s performance demonstrated Malawi’s ability to dominate the contest, but the missed chances also served as a reminder that greater clinical finishing will be necessary as the Olympic qualification campaign progresses.

With a 2-0 advantage in hand, the Scorchers will travel to Harare with confidence as they continue their pursuit of a historic Olympic Games appearance.