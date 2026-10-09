ACB blocks questionable Admarc’s MK3bn Tarpaulins supply contract

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stopped the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) from proceeding with a tarpaulin procurement contract pending an investigation into a suspected offence under the Corrupt Practices Act.

In a restriction notice dated October 9, 2026, Acting ACB director general Gabriel Chembezi directed Admarc not to proceed with the procurement or award a contract to Maiden Investment or any other company under reference number ADMARC/NCB/TP/2026/2027/02 without his written consent.

Admarc’s intention to award the contract to Maiden Investment for the supply of 100 tarpaulins at about MK3 billion has attracted interest from different sectors in the country.

However, Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) argued that the authority played no role in Admarc’s intentions to buy 100 trampolines for about MK2.9 billion.

PPDA acting director general Timothy Kalemba added that the grain trader stayed within its own spending threshold.

However, Kalemba said public anger over the high cost forced the Authority to step in.

The Authority said it has sent Admarc a formal demand letter seeking a full explanation of the product specifications.

Under the law, Kalemba said the Authority intervenes when a bid appears unrealistically high or low.