Malawi’s Flames drop two places in FIFA ranking

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s senior men’s national football team, the Flames, have dropped two places to 131st in the latest ranking released by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association(FIFA), on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

According to the latest ranking published on the official FIFA website, the Flames have moved down from 129th position, which they occupied in the previous ranking.

The two place decline comes after Malawi’s recent international engagements, including matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The latest position means the Flames remain outside the world’s top 100 national teams as they continue their campaign on the international stage.

FIFA’s world ranking assesses national teams based on their performances in recognised international matches, with results and the strength of opponents influencing changes in ranking points.

The Flames’ latest ranking represents a setback from the 129th position they held in the previous update, highlighting the need for improved results in forthcoming international fixtures.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s senior women’s national football team, the Scorchers, have made a significant improvement in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking.

The Scorchers have climbed 34 places to 119th in the world, having been ranked 153rd earlier this year.

The 34-place rise represents a major improvement in the team’s international standing and provides a positive development for Malawi’s women’s football.

The Scorchers’ progress comes after their recent strong performances on the continental stage, which have contributed to Malawi’s improved position in the women’s ranking.

Sports analyst Ibrahim Phiri, however, has attributed the Flames’ latest decline partly to their recent performances, particularly the team’s second encounter against Angola.

Phiri has urged the Flames players to put more effort into their performances, saying improved results will be crucial if the team is to climb the FIFA rankings.

He has further challenged the players to target a place among the world’s top 100 teams, saying Malawi should work towards moving into double-digit positions on the global ranking.