Admarc MK3bn Tarpaulin cantract scandal with connection to Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, DPP elites

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-For starters, it is important to recall that on August 29, 2026, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha officially opened Paches Paradise Lodge in Nkando, Mulanje.

The facility is owned by businessman Charles Maiden.

Among those present at the launch were Cabinet Ministers Shadric Namalomba of Information and Communications Technology and George Chaponda of Foreign Affairs, First Deputy Speaker Victor Musowa, and Mulhako Wa Alhomwe representative Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka.

When the news of the opening first circulated, questions were raised about why several cabinet ministers would travel all the way to Mulanje simply to open a lodge.

Many people pushed back, arguing that the focus should instead remain on the new facility and the development it would bring to the area.

Boom, on October 6, 2026, surprisingly, Maiden is the same businessman behind Maiden Investment — the company ADMARC has now named as the successful bidder for the supply of 100 tarpaulins under procurement reference ADMARC/NCB/TP/2026/2027/02, at a total contract value of K2,966,980,045.00. (Two billion nine hundred and sixty-six million nine hundred and eighty thousand and forty-five Malawi Kwacha).

Now the picture looks rather different.

This has attracted Social and political commentator Stanley Kenani to blow the lid on the astonishing price tag, revealing that comparable 60ft by 40ft tarpaulins, complete with industrial-grade 750gsm thickness, typically cost around K5.6 million each, VAT included — meaning 100 should have cost taxpayers no more than roughly K560 million.

“What kind of tarpaulins cost this much?” Kenani demanded, branding the eye-watering price tag utterly indefensible.

Records show the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation named Maiden Investment, a company owned by businessman Charles Maiden, as the successful bidder for the supply of 100 tarpaulins, with the contract value confirmed at a staggering K2,966,980,045.

But the jaw-dropping price is far from the only red flag raising eyebrows across Malawi tonight.

In a startling coincidence, Maiden is the very same businessman who, just weeks before ADMARC announced the contract, played host to a string of senior government figures at the glitzy opening of his private lodge in Mulanje.

The unusually high-powered guest list sparked plenty of whispers at the time, with critics openly questioning why so many senior cabinet ministers had made the trip to Mulanje for the occasion.

Supporters, however, dismissed the fuss, insisting attention should instead be focused on the investment and development the lodge could bring to the local area.

Now, with the ADMARC contract thrust firmly into the spotlight, that seemingly innocent gathering is facing fresh and uncomfortable scrutiny.

The burning question on everyone’s lips: is there any link between Maiden’s apparent closeness to senior political figures and the subsequent awarding of his company’s near-K3 billion contract?

It must be stressed that there is currently no evidence that the ministers’ attendance at the lodge opening influenced the procurement process in any way, and their presence alone does not establish any wrongdoing whatsoever.

But the sheer scale of the contract, combined with the staggering per-unit price and Maiden’s very public proximity to Malawi’s political elite, has created what many now see as an urgent and legitimate demand for full transparency.

ADMARC is now facing mounting pressure to explain exactly how the eye-watering contract price was calculated, and whether the tarpaulins in question carry vastly different specifications from those cited by Kenani.

Malawians are also demanding the corporation reveal how many companies competed for the lucrative contract, what prices rival bidders submitted, the technical specifications involved, the evaluation criteria used, and crucially, why Maiden Investment ultimately triumphed.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority is also facing calls to urgently clarify whether the entire procurement process complied fully with public procurement rules and regulations.

At the heart of the storm lies one simple, damning calculation: based on Kenani’s figures, 100 tarpaulins should have cost Malawian taxpayers around K560 million.

Instead, ADMARC is paying K2.967 billion — leaving a jaw-dropping gap of roughly K2.407 billion that demands serious explanation.

Today, the questions keep piling up: What exactly is ADMARC buying? Why does each tarpaulin cost nearly K30 million? How many companies tendered for the contract? What were their prices? Why did Maiden Investment come out on top? And crucially, were any relationships between the winning bidder and politically connected figures properly declared and managed?

ADMARC now owes Malawians clear, honest answers — and fast.

Ndale ndikudya, paja eti?