Malawi’ Scorchers thrash Zimbabwe to advance 2028 Olympic qualifiers

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s women’s national football team, the Scorchers, have advanced to the next round of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers after defeating Zimbabwe 7-0 in the second leg on Tuesday in Harare Zimbabwe.

According to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, which followed the match live on Mpira TV, the Scorchers secured a 9-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Temwa Chawinga was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 10th, 30th and 56th minutes to inspire Malawi to an emphatic victory over Zimbabwe.

Tabitha Chawinga added Malawi’s fourth goal in the 52nd minute before Chisomo Banda extended the lead in the 85th minute as the Scorchers continued to dominate their opponents.

Asimenye Simwaka scored the sixth goal in the 86th minute, while Sarah Mulimbika completed the rout in the 90th minute to seal a memorable victory for the Malawian side.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili said the game was not easy despite the convincing scoreline, explaining that the technical panel had worked on mistakes identified during the first leg.

Fazili said correcting those weaknesses helped the team deliver a stronger performance in the return fixture, enabling Malawi to score seven goals without conceding.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s women’s national football team, the Harambee Starlets, have also progressed to the next round after defeating Seychelles 11-0 in the second leg on Monday, October 12, to secure a 22-0 aggregate victory.

The result sets up a meeting between Malawi and Kenya in February 2027, with the Scorchers expected to face the Harambee Starlets as the two sides continue their respective campaigns in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers.