The scourge of GBV by clergy in South Africa: pulpits cannot be places of impunity

Sonke Gender Justice notes with deep concern the growing number of reports of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and gender-based violence perpetrated by clergy across denominations in South Africa.

When a shepherd harms the flock, faith itself is weaponised.

We have worked with survivors from multiple churches who report a familiar pattern: grooming under the guise of counselling, sexual propositions tied to spiritual favour or church position, and, when they speak out, being silenced in the name of protecting the church’s reputation. This is not a crisis confined to one denomination. It is a systemic safeguarding failure.

In the past year alone, the CRL Rights Commission, the CGE, Thuthuzela Care Centres, and media reports have documented cases in which church leaders have been accused of rape, the sexual exploitation of congregants seeking help, and the financial abuse of widows.

We call for:

Mandatory safeguarding policies:

Every religious institution must have a written anti-harassment and sexual misconduct policy, vetted externally, with an independent reporting line that is not controlled by the institution’s leadership. This is essential to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability. The two-adult rule should be standard practice for pastoral counselling, conducted in a safe environment without violating the principle of confidentiality. No more internal cover-ups:

Church disciplinary processes cannot replace the criminal justice system. Where a crime is alleged, survivors must be informed of their right to report the matter to SAPS and to access a Thuthuzela Care Centre without delay or spiritual pressure. Accountability from denominational bodies:

Bodies such as the SACC, CRL Rights Commission, Religious Leaders’ Forum, Faith Action, and denominational leadership structures must maintain a register of clergy and lay leaders found guilty of misconduct and ensure they are not simply transferred to another branch, position, or province. Centring survivors, not reputation:

Protection orders, POPIA confidentiality provisions, and victim support mechanisms must be used to protect complainants, not to silence them through unlawful NDAs. Resolute commitments to addressing complaints, finalising investigations, and reporting outcomes will go a long way in sending a clear message that all forms of abuse are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Faith communities should be sanctuaries. When they become sites of violence, they undermine both constitutional rights and the moral authority of religion in a country where 115 rapes are reported every day.

Sonke, together with partners such as Faith Action and the SACC, stands ready to work with faith leaders who are serious about fundamental reforms to turn the tide against GBVF. We run safeguarding training programmes with our partners We Will Speak Out South Africa, Faith Action, and others.

We call on the Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities (DWYPD), the Department of Social Development (DSD), the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the CRL Rights Commission to help review accountability mechanisms within the religious sector in relation to GBVF, sexual harassment, and sexual offences before the end of 2026.