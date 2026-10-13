India-Ghana Agricultural MoU Strengthens Africa-India Relations, Gautam Karve

By Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization.

On 10th October 2026 – India and Ghana have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in agricultural research, education and technology transfer. The agreement was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, and Ghana’s Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI), Accra, in the presence of India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The partnership will initially focus on vegetable crop research, particularly tomato production, alongside cassava and yam processing, value addition and improved post-harvest management. ICAR will support the adoption of high-yielding tomato varieties and proven agricultural technologies to strengthen Ghana’s domestic production.

Facilitated by Arima Farms Ltd., Ghana, the collaboration will also promote scientific exchanges, joint research projects, capacity building and institutional cooperation. The partnership aims to strengthen agricultural value chains, reduce post-harvest losses and support sustainable agricultural development in Ghana, further deepening India-Africa cooperation.

Editorial message by Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization, “India and Africa share deep-rooted historical ties built on trust, solidarity and mutual respect. Partnerships such as the India–Ghana agricultural MoU demonstrate how cooperation in research, technology and knowledge exchange can create practical benefits for people. Stronger India–Africa relations will contribute to food security, economic growth, employment generation and a more self-reliant future for both regions.”

Gautam Karve

Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization