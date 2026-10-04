Lesotho Independence Day, World Media Organization chief Gautam Karve extends congratulations

4th October 2026 – On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief of the World Media Organization (WMO), extended his heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the people of Lesotho.

Independence Day is an important occasion for Lesotho, marking the country’s journey as a sovereign nation and celebrating the identity, heritage, unity and aspirations of its people. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the country’s achievements and look toward a peaceful and prosperous future.

On behalf of the World Media Organization, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho on the occasion of Independence Day. May this special day inspire continued unity, development and hope for a brighter future.

Lesotho has an important place in the African continent and in the international community. Its people, culture and traditions contribute to the diversity and richness of Africa. Continued cooperation with countries around the world can create opportunities in areas such as trade, investment, education, tourism, technology and cultural exchange.

Happy Independence Day to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Gautam Karve

Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization