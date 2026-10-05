Monday, 5 Oct 2026

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Hichilema fires top cop Charity Munganga less than a year in office

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by

Lloyd M’bwana

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Hakainde Hichilema has fired Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration, Charity Munganga, State House has announced.

According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka and seen by this publication, the termination is with immediate effect and was made pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.

Munganga’s stay at the top lasted less than 11 months. She was appointed and sworn in on 5th November, 2025, after being promoted from Central Province Police Commanding Officer.

At the time, President Hichilema made a double appointment, promoting her as Deputy IG for Administration while Mr. Fred Hamaamba was appointed Deputy IG for Operations.

Ms. Munganga is a long-serving officer who rose through the ranks of the Zambia Police Service. She started as a young officer in the Public Relations Office and later became the face of the Service as Police Spokesperson.

In October 2020, she was promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police and deployed to State House Police, before serving as Central Province Commissioner and later Deputy IG.

State House has not given reasons for the dismissal.

“The President has expressed gratitude to Ms. Munganga for her service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” the statement reads in part.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

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