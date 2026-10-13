“Malawi needs insightful leaders with clear priorities over personal interests”-Atupele Muluzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi says Malawi faces a choice of priorities, arguing that the country’s development depends on whether government puts the needs of ordinary Malawians ahead of the interests of a privileged few.

Speaking on Capital Straight Talk, a programme on Capital FM on Tuesday, Muluzi said running a government is fundamentally about making choices on what matters most, questioning whether national priorities are serving the majority or a small section of society.

“Do you want to put the wishes of Malawians first, or those of the elite few?” Muluzi asked, emphasising the need for leadership to prioritise the welfare and aspirations of ordinary citizens.

During the same programme, Muluzi also expressed concern over the state of Malawi’s economy, saying the country’s economic situation had deteriorated significantly.

He compared Malawi’s circumstances with those of neighbouring Zambia and Tanzania, as well as Ukraine, which is experiencing war, arguing that economic activity and the functioning of essential systems appear to continue in those countries despite their respective challenges.

“If you compare Malawi with Zambia, Tanzania, even in Ukraine where there is war… everything is functioning and you can hardly tell that there is war,” Muluzi said.

His remarks reflect concerns about Malawi’s economic performance and the choices government makes in allocating resources and addressing the challenges facing citizens.

The UDF leader’s argument is that national development requires clear priorities that place the needs of the majority at the centre of government decisions.