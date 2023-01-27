Malawi engulfed by shadows of corruption decries Atupele Muluzi

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (Maravipost):Former united Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi says the country is failing to progress as it has engulfed by shadows of corruption.

In an interview with Maravipost ,Muluzi said Malawians are currently living without hope of next food of the day with the failed promises.

He said the country is trending with hope and then vanished as most people are opting for suicide due to lack of hope.

He said the country have capable people that can pick up Malawi to a different level and the time is now.

He said regardless of holding highest positions he understands the well fare of local Malawians as he always engage candid talk.

He call upon everyone who have courage of developing the country to stand and pick up the mantle to change country.

“When u have a beating heart you feel, when you have through the drain u feel, then u empathize with angry because we have the human capital that can transform the country, “said Muluzi.

He therefore call upon the general public to utilize the youth to use homemade solutions and inventions instead of waiting for employment as the country is still having challenges of unemployment

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...