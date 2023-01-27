NBM supports Beit Cure gala with MK4.7 million

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi Plc has given Beit Cure Hospital MK4.750 million to support its ‘Night of Shine’ gala event set for February 10, 2023.

During the gala night, people with special needs are given a red carpet and gifts apart from being dressed and referred to as ‘Kings and Queens’.

Speaking during the official cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM Plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the gesture is part of inspiring greatness in the people with disabilities so that they don’t feel discriminated against.

“As a Bank of the Nation, we understand the challenges that people with disabilities encounter in the society, including extreme poverty, high unemployment rate, stigmatization, poor provision of education and health services. The efforts, therefore done by caregivers like Beit Cure Hospital in restoring the hope and confidence in these people through the surgical operations and other services on charitable basis cannot go unappreciated,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, Beit Cure Malawi executive director, Elly Chemey commended National Bank saying the support will surely offer a smile to people with disabilities.

Hiwa (centre) handing over a dummy cheque to Chemey (Right) and an official from Beit Cure Davie Simengwa (left)

“You have given them hope, faith, and confidence which they lack. People with disabilities indeed face a lot of challenges in our society. On that particular day, we ensure we bring a smile on their faces so that they do not feel sidelined. These people can also contribute to the development of the country and bank with National Bank in future,” he said.

Chemey also disclosed that through the support they get from various corporates like National Bank, they have seen an increase in people they help from 1500 in the previous years to 2145 last year, and projecting a growth of 2400 this year.

