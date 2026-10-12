Zimbabwean murder suspect Muleya commits suicide after penning emotional letter to late ex-wife

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A Zimbabwean murder fugitive wanted for the alleged killing of his ex-wife has reportedly died by suicide after posting a lengthy emotional letter seeking forgiveness.

Godknows Muleya, the ex-husband of the late Lisedi Nkomo, also referred to as Lesedi, was reportedly found dead after shooting himself at a bridge in Chiredzi, according to emerging reports.

Police are yet to officially confirm the death.

Local media reports that Muleya had been on the run since the alleged murder of Lisedi, a case that triggered national outrage and renewed calls for justice over gender-based violence.

Just days before his reported death, Muleya published a heartfelt public letter titled “A Heartfelt Message from Godknows Muleya,” in which he expressed deep remorse and claimed he did not know “what had come over him.”

In the letter, he insisted his love for Lesedi was genuine and chronicled their troubled relationship, marked by family conflicts, accusations and what he described as a painful cycle of breakups and reconciliations.

“First and foremost, I want the world to know that I genuinely loved Lesedi Nkomo. The love I had for her was real. We tried, we fought for our relationship,” he wrote.

Muleya acknowledged that he was still married to another woman, Kimberly, when he became involved with Lesedi, and said Lesedi had asked him to end that relationship for her to feel secure.

He also recalled the birth of their son, Jordan Angels Muleya, writing: “I stood beside Lesedi in the theatre throughout the delivery procedure… That day will forever remain special to me.”

In the letter, Muleya did not deny responsibility for his part in the failed relationship, stating: “I have made mistakes, and I take responsibility for my part in everything that happened.”

He ended with a plea for forgiveness from both the Nkomo and Muleya families and a prayer for his late ex-wife:

“Lesedi Nkomo, may your soul rest in eternal peace… I loved. I tried. I made mistakes. I am grieving. But above all, I am human.”

Muleya’s reported death, if confirmed, closes the police manhunt but leaves unanswered questions for the family of Lisedi, who had been demanding justice for the mother of his child.

The case has reignited debate in Zimbabwe over domestic violence and the support systems for women leaving abusive relationships.

Authorities are expected to issue a formal statement as investigations continue.

FULL TEXT: A HEARTFELT MESSAGE FROM GODKNOWS MULEYA

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

I am writing this message not to cause more pain or to destroy anyone’s reputation, but to speak from my heart, express my sorrow, and bring some form of closure to a chapter of my life that has meant so much to me.

First and foremost, I want the world to know that I genuinely loved Lesedi Nkomo. The love I had for her was real. We tried, we fought for our relationship, and we made promises to each other. Unfortunately, life did not turn out the way I had hoped and prayed it would.

From the beginning, our relationship faced many challenges, including difficulties involving our families. I made efforts to win the hearts of the people closest to her because I wanted to be accepted and to build a future with the woman I loved. I approached her family and took steps towards fulfilling my responsibilities and observing the traditional practices expected of me. Despite my efforts, I often felt that I struggled to gain their acceptance.

When Lesedi fell pregnant, I knew my responsibilities had grown, and I wanted to stand by her and our child. Through all the challenges, I continued to believe that we could overcome our differences and build something meaningful together.

When I became involved with Lesedi, I was still married to Kimberly. I acknowledge that the circumstances were complicated, and I do not pretend that I handled everything perfectly. I was going through a painful period in my life, and I made decisions that I believed would bring me happiness and peace.

Lesedi later expressed concerns about her place in my life and her sense of security because of my previous relationship with Kimberly. She told me that, for our relationship to work, I needed to let Kimberly go. As difficult as that decision was, I made it because I wanted Lesedi to feel secure and to know that I was serious about our future.

It is heartbreaking to look back and realise that, despite the promises, sacrifices, and efforts we made, things did not turn out as we had hoped.

One memory I will never forget is the day our son, Jordan Angels Muleya, was born. I stood beside Lesedi in the theatre throughout the delivery procedure, supporting her until the very end. That day will forever remain special to me because it was the day our son came into this world. Regardless of everything that happened between us, I will always cherish the blessing of having a child with her.

There were many times when people advised me to walk away from the relationship. Whenever I tried to distance myself, we would somehow find ourselves communicating again. There were accusations, misunderstandings, emotional struggles, and moments when neither of us seemed to know how to make things right. I sought advice from people close to her because I genuinely wanted to understand her better and find a way forward.

Sometimes things would improve for a short while, only for us to return to the same painful cycle. We would stop talking for days, and just when I began accepting the distance, my love for her would draw me back.

Looking back, I realise that we were both carrying pain, fears, and expectations that we struggled to manage. I also understand that love, no matter how genuine, cannot always overcome every challenge.

I am not writing this message to portray myself as a saint or Lesedi as a bad person. I have made mistakes, and I take responsibility for my part in everything that happened. There are things I regret, and I know that I may have hurt her in ways I did not fully understand at the time. I am not perfect, and I am not afraid to admit that.

I know what was in my heart. I loved her, I wanted a future with her, and I tried in the ways I knew how. It hurts deeply to lose someone with whom you had imagined building a life, especially when you believed that, despite all the challenges, things would eventually work out.

Today, I am left with memories, unanswered questions, and a pain that words cannot fully express. Sometimes we pray, sacrifice, fight, and hold on, only to discover that life takes a direction we never expected.

Lesedi, I loved you sincerely, and I will always cherish the memories we shared. I will never regret the fact that we have a son together, because Jordan will always be a blessing in my life. Your place in our story can never be erased, and I pray that our son will one day grow up knowing that, despite life’s difficulties, he came from a story that mattered deeply to me.

To the Nkomo and Muleya families, I humbly ask for forgiveness for any pain, disappointment, or embarrassment I may have caused. To my friends and everyone who believed in us, I also ask for forgiveness if this situation has disappointed or hurt you.

I do not want these circumstances to leave behind hatred, bitterness, or a desire to prove who was right and who was wrong. I want to learn from my mistakes, take responsibility for my actions, and allow God to heal the hearts of everyone affected.

Lesedi Nkomo, may your soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊️

May the Lord receive your soul, comfort everyone mourning your passing, and grant strength to both the Nkomo and Muleya families during this difficult time. Though our journey did not end the way I had hoped and prayed, I will always cherish the memories we shared and the love that connected us. Through our son, Jordan Angels Muleya, a part of our story will live on.

Rest peacefully, Lesedi. May the angels welcome you home, and may the Lord grant you eternal rest. 🙏🕊️

I pray that God gives both our families the strength to endure this difficult time. May He grant us peace, understanding, and the grace to forgive one another. There are things in life we may never fully understand, but I choose to leave everything in God’s hands.

I may not be able to change the past, and I cannot understand every turn life has taken. All I can do now is ask for forgiveness, cherish the memories, and trust God with what lies beyond my understanding.

I loved. I tried. I made mistakes. I am grieving. But above all, I am human, and I am trusting God to give me strength through this pain.

May the Lord forgive us all, comfort the bereaved, and grant Lesedi Nkomo eternal peace.

Rest in peace, Lesedi. You will not be forgotten. 🕊️🙏

Godknows Muleya