EthCo launches peer counselling programme for employees

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has launched a psychosocial Peer Counselling Programme to provide employees with accessible first-line support for personal and workplace-related mental health challenges and well-being.

Under the programme, EthCo has trained six of its employees, who have been certified by St John of God Hospitaller Services in Mzuzu.

The training programme comprised one week of intensive classroom instruction, followed by seven weeks of supervised practical work, equipping participants with the knowledge and hands-on skills required to provide effective psychosocial counselling services.

Upon successful completion of the programme, the participants were formally certified and are now qualified to carry out peer counselling responsibilities.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lusubilo Chakaniza said the company fosters a culture of care, support and mutual respect among employees, while providing an environment where they feel valued and empowered to seek help when needed.

“The introduction of this programme marks an important milestone in EthCo’s commitment to employee wellbeing. By investing in the wellbeing of our people, we are building a stronger, healthier and more resilient workplace for everyone,” said Chakaniza.

Chakaniza further said the company believes the initiative will help reduce the mental health challenges employees face during and outside working hours, while urging employees to make good use of the service.

“As EthCo, we believe that early support can often prevent issues from escalating and contribute to better mental, emotional and social wellbeing,” she said.

One of the trained employees who will serve as a counsellor under the initiative, Ella Chimbalanga, appreciated the training saying it mandates them to prioritize the mental health and wellbeing of their fellow employees.

“We have acquired fundamental counselling skills and are well-equipped to provide support in a professional, ethical and compassionate manner. We have understood that our roles include providing a safe and supportive space, while maintaining confidentiality and offering guidance,” said Chimbalanga.

Christopher Mhone, Programme Manager for St John of God Hospitaller Services in Mzuzu, said it was encouraging to see companies prioritizing the mental wellbeing of their employees, saying this provides a smooth working environment.

“We believe that the health of an employee is the health of the employer. Through these initiatives, efficiency and productivity improve and manifest themselves within the work environment, resulting in fewer conflicts and thereby improving the status of the organization,” said Mhone.

According to St John of God, EthCo has become the first company to produce certified psychosocial peer counsellors through this programme, setting a benchmark for workplace mental health initiatives.

A notable feature of the certification is its broader community impact. The newly qualified counsellors are not limited to supporting fellow employees within the EthCo workplace. Their certification enables them to extend their services beyond the company, providing psychosocial support to members of the wider community as well, according to Mhone.