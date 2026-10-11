RSA presidency appeals respect for Zuma’s medical privacy

PRETORIA-(Maravi Post)-South Africa’s Presidency has appealed to the public to respect former President Jacob Zuma’s medical privacy as speculation about his health continues to circulate.

According to the Presidency’s statement, as reported by South African media, the public should exercise restraint and respect Zuma’s right to confidentiality regarding his medical condition.

The appeal comes amid heightened public interest in the health of the former South African leader, whose political influence continues to attract national attention.

The call highlights the need to balance public curiosity about prominent political figures with their fundamental right to privacy, particularly concerning personal medical information.

The Presidency’s message is a reminder that unverified claims should not replace credible information and that discussions about an individual’s health should be guided by dignity and responsibility.

As speculation continues, the emphasis remains on respecting Zuma’s privacy while relying on verified information for any public updates about his condition.