Ohio teenager survives gunshot

Teenager Survives Devastating Gunshot, Rebuilds His Life

By Burnett Munthali

DAYTON, OHIO — (Maravi Post) Ahad Israfil’s life changed forever in 1987 when a firearm accidentally discharged, leaving the 14-year-old with a catastrophic head injury that destroyed a substantial portion of his skull. Against extraordinary odds, he survived and went on to pursue an education despite enduring lifelong physical challenges.

According to accounts of Israfil’s life published online, the accident happened while he was working at a shop in Dayton, Ohio, when his employer accidentally knocked a firearm to the floor, triggering the discharge.

Doctors rushed to save his life through emergency surgery. After a lengthy operation, Israfil regained consciousness and reportedly attempted to speak, surprising medical professionals given the severity of his injuries.

His recovery required extensive reconstructive treatment. Surgeon Dr James Apesos later used a custom silicone implant to reconstruct the missing section of his skull, helping restore the shape of his head and allowing his scalp and hair to be reconstructed over the affected area.