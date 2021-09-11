PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-High Court in south Africa has sentenced Gift Mkhwanaz, serial rapist popularity known as ‘Beast of Tembisa’ to 12 life terms plus over 300 years in prison.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, confirmed the verdict.

According to Mjonondwane, Mkhwanazi was charged with 104 counts which ranged from rape, kidnapping, pointing a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and attempted murder.

News 24 reported that Mkhwanaz committed the crimes around Tembisa area from 2013 until June 2019.

Other reports indicated that the South African Police Service (SAPS) had registered more than 19 dockets with the same methods of operation where women were attacked on the streets at night or early hours of the morning.

Police arrested him after finding his friend in possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the complainants. He was later linked by DNA tests to the complainants, as well as several crime scenes.

He however denied ever raping, kidnapping or robbing the women before the court and he added that he never had a knife or firearm in his possession.

The State Advocate, Adele De Klerk said that there was no evidence to substantiate any finding that any of the witnesses conspired with each other to implicate Mkhwanazi.

National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) has applauded SAPS for successfully removing the serial rapist from society.