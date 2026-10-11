2026 FDH Bank Premiership: Bullets sink Eagles

…..Bullets 2-0 Eagles….

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets moved to the summit of the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership table after securing a 2-0 victory over Standard Bank Blue Eagles FC at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday, 11 October.

The Maravi Post watched the match at Chiwembe, observed a competitive encounter in which Blue Eagles showed promise in the first half but struggled to contain Bullets after the break.

Second-half goals from Chawanangwa Gumbo and Ephraim Kondowe proved decisive as the People’s Team collected three valuable points to dislodge arch-rivals Mighty Wanderers FC from the top of the standings.

The victory takes Bullets to 33 points from 16 matches, one point ahead of Wanderers, who occupy second position with 32 points.

Blue Eagles remain third on the table with 31 points, despite suffering a defeat that halted their push for the top spot.

Eagles Dominate First Half but Fail to Capitalise

The encounter was a game of two halves, with the visitors enjoying the better share of possession and creating promising scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

Lanken Mwale, Webster Mzunda, Chikondii Mwambache, Fahad Mcheka and Pius Saka were among the Eagles players who threatened the Bullets goal, but their efforts failed to produce the breakthrough.

The visitors also demonstrated defensive discipline, with Mcheka and Bennet Konyo helping to frustrate Bullets’ attacking players and restrict their penetration into dangerous areas.

Despite their first-half dominance, Eagles were left to rue their failure to convert their chances as the two sides went into the break with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

Gumbo Breaks the Deadlock

Bullets returned from the interval with renewed determination, gradually taking control of the contest and imposing themselves on the game, particularly in midfield.

Chawanangwa Gumbo emerged as a key figure in the home side’s improved performance, helping Bullets dictate the tempo and put the visitors under increasing pressure.

As the second half progressed, Eagles appeared to struggle to match the pace and intensity of their opponents, making it increasingly difficult to maintain the defensive organisation they had displayed before the break.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 57th minute when substitute George Chaomba released Gumbo, who finished the move to put Bullets 1-0 ahead.

The goal rewarded Bullets’ improved second-half display and shifted the pressure onto an Eagles side that had failed to make the most of its earlier opportunities.

Kondowe Converts from the Spot

Bullets doubled their advantage ten minutes later after the referee awarded them a penalty in the 67th minute.

Eagles defender Fahad Mcheka was penalised for handling the ball inside the penalty area, giving the hosts an opportunity to strengthen their advantage.

Ephraim Kondowe stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to make it 2-0, leaving the visitors with a difficult task in their bid to get back into the contest.

Eagles continued searching for a response, while Bullets looked to extend their lead. However, neither side managed to find the net again as the match ended with the hosts celebrating an important victory.

Gumbo’s influential performance was recognised after the final whistle when he was named Player of the Match.

Victory Strengthens Bullets’ Title Bid

The result represents a significant boost for Bullets’ championship ambitions as the battle for supremacy in the FDH Bank Premiership continues to intensify.

Moving to 33 points puts the Blantyre giants in pole position, although the narrow gap separating the leading three teams suggests the title race remains wide open.

Wanderers, now second with 32 points, will be keen to reclaim the summit, while third-placed Blue Eagles remain firmly within reach of the leading pair on 31 points.

For Bullets, the victory was particularly important because it came against a direct contender for the top positions. Beyond the three points, the performance demonstrated the team’s ability to respond after a difficult first half and make decisive changes to the course of a match.

The introduction of Chaomba also proved influential, with the substitute providing the assist for Gumbo’s opener.

Meanwhile, Eagles will be disappointed after failing to translate their promising first-half performance into goals. Their inability to take their chances ultimately proved costly against a Bullets side that showed greater efficiency after the break.

Head-to-Head: A Rivalry of Closely Contested Encounters

Meetings between Bullets and Blue Eagles have produced several memorable encounters in Malawi’s top-flight football, with the Blantyre giants historically enjoying the upper hand in many of their league meetings.

According to historical records published by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, the People’s Team recorded nine wins, compared with three victories for Blue Eagles, while six matches ended in draws in the league meetings covered since 2013 in the club’s earlier head-to-head review.

The rivalry has nevertheless produced competitive contests over the years.

In 2013, Bullets completed a league double over Eagles, winning 2-0 in Lilongwe before recording a 3-2 victory in the return fixture.

Bullets continued to register positive results in subsequent seasons, including two 1-0 victories in 2018 and a commanding 4-0 win in December 2019.

However, Eagles have also enjoyed important victories. Their biggest win in the historical league encounters highlighted by Bullets came in 2015, when they defeated the People’s Team 3-0 at Nankhaka Stadium.

More recent meetings have been considerably tighter.

In July 2025, Blue Eagles secured a 1-0 victory over Bullets in Blantyre. The reverse league fixture in November that year ended in a goalless draw.

The teams also played out a 1-1 draw in their May 2026 meeting, underlining the competitive nature of the modern rivalry.

Sunday’s 2-0 result therefore gives Bullets a timely victory over a familiar opponent and adds another chapter to a rivalry that has featured narrow wins, hard-fought draws and emphatic results.

What’s Next?

With the league table becoming increasingly competitive, both sides will be looking to build on their performances as the season progresses.

Bullets will aim to protect their newly regained position at the summit, while Wanderers will be determined to respond and Blue Eagles will seek to recover from the setback.

For now, however, the spotlight belongs to Bullets, whose second-half display at Mpira Stadium delivered three crucial points and sent the People’s Team back to the top of the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership standings.