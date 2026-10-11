UTM leader Kabambe calls for honest debate on forex challenges

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM leader Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has called for an open and evidence-based public discussion on foreign exchange (forex) challenges in the country, urging authorities to assess economic policies based on their impact on people’s lives.

Kabambe says in a Facebook post that access to foreign currency affects businesses, students, families and healthcare services, stressing that delays or shortages can disrupt economic activities and increase the cost of living.

The UTM leader has encouraged Malawians who have applied for forex to share their experiences, including when they submitted their applications, the amounts requested, whether they received the funds on time and whether the allocations were sufficient to meet their needs.

He says forex shortages are not merely an economic debate but a challenge with direct consequences for people’s livelihoods and the availability of essential goods.

“For many people, access to forex is not an abstract economic debate. It affects whether a business can restock, whether a student can pay fees, whether a family can meet obligations abroad, and whether essential goods remain available,” says Kabambe.

He has also raised concerns about the potential effects of forex shortages on healthcare, asking Malawians to share their experiences regarding the availability and affordability of prescribed medicines and whether treatment was delayed because of supply challenges.

Kabambe who once served as Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor has further urged citizens to discuss the experiences of people involved in forex transactions to help establish the extent of the challenges and their implications for businesses and households.

He says policy proposals intended to address the situation should be assessed according to their effectiveness in meeting public needs rather than their announcements or stated intentions.

” A policy should not be judged only by its announcement or its intentions. It should be judged by whether it works,” he says.

Kabambe has also called for an assessment of whether businesses should access the foreign currency needed for their operations, hospitals should reliably obtain medicines and medical supplies, and families and workers should make financial plans with confidence.

He argues that where existing measures fail to deliver the intended results, authorities should be willing to review their approach and consider alternative solutions.

The UTM leader has also urged Malawians to engage in the discussion respectfully, saying differences in political views should not prevent citizens from expressing concerns about policies affecting their livelihoods and welfare.

He maintains that public experiences and evidence should inform discussions on forex management and the effectiveness of economic policies.

Kabambe’s remarks come amid broader public concerns about access to foreign currency and its implications for business operations, imports and the availability of essential goods in Malawi.