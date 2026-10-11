Liverpool suffer first defeat in 2026/27 English Premier League

….Liverpool 0-3 Man City….

LIVERPOOL-(MaraviPost)-Liverpool FC suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 English Premier League season on Sunday after losing 3-0 to Manchester City at Anfield in England.

According to information published by Liverpool FC on it Official Facebook page and Manchester City FC official Facebook page, the home side struggled to contain City’s attack in the second half after midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for a second yellow card.

The two sides produced a closely contested first half, with Liverpool attempting to take control while Manchester City looked for opportunities to threaten the home team’s defence.

Liverpool created opportunities after the restart, but Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made important saves to keep the visitors in the game.

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a positive result suffered a major setback in the 62nd minute when Gravenberch received his second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku, leaving the Reds with 10 players.

Manchester City capitalised on their numerical advantage three minutes later when Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored in the 65th minute to give the visitors the lead.

Belgian winger Jeremy Doku doubled City’s advantage in the 68th minute with an impressive finish, putting Liverpool under further pressure.

French midfielder Rayan Cherki completed the scoring in the 78th minute after combining with Josko Gvardiol, sealing an emphatic victory for Manchester City.

The defeat marked Liverpool’s first loss of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign after their opening five league matches without a defeat.

Despite the setback, Liverpool will have an opportunity to regroup before their next league assignment as they seek to return to winning ways.

The result strengthened Manchester City’s position at the top of the Premier League table, with the team collecting 18 points from six matches to maintain a perfect league record.

Liverpool, meanwhile, remained on nine points from six matches and occupied ninth position in the league standings following Sunday’s results.

Liverpool will next face Brentford FC away from home on October 17, 2026, as they look to recover from their first defeat of the season.